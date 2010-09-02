EMS-provider mourns loss of Managing Director for Asia

Ken Leung, Managing Director of Stadium Asia, was killed in the tourist bus hijacking incident in Manila (Philippines) at the end of August.

"It is with great regret that we confirm the sad death of Ken Leung, Managing Director of Stadium Asia. Ken was tragically killed in the tourist bus hijacking incident in Manila, together with his two daughters. On behalf of Stadium employees in the UK, Hong Kong and China we offer our thoughts and deepest sympathy to Ken’s wife and son at this difficult time", Stadiums CEO Nigel Rogers said.



"Naturally Ken's absence represents a setback, however his management style focused on teamwork, documentation and sound processes. There remains a capable management group who are extremely well equipped to ensure continuing excellence in customer service. We agreed, however, that two additional appointments are desirable in order to maintain positive growth momentum", he continued.



The EMS-provider has re-appointed Gilbert Lee as Commercial Manager. Peter O'Keeffe from the UK operations has been second to Stadium Asia to act as General Manager.