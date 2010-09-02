Foxconn likely to speed up inland move in China

Foxconn is likely to speed up moving production to inner China locations.

After a spat of suicide in its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen (China), Foxconn now moves production to inner China. Media reports suggest that this will likely speed up. Many provinces and cities in inner China are lining up to cooperate with Taiwan-based Foxconn, even offering any preferential policy available should the EMS-provider decide to set up a manufacturing hub there.