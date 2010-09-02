Polish Eifelwerk subsidiary rents further production halls

The production of the Polish Eifelwerk subsidiary has been further expanded. Since May 2010, the company uses aditional production facilities close by.

The German automotive supplier has also increased staff numbers at the location by 79. For 2011, the company plans to construct a new production hall on the location in Nowa-Ruda. The new manufacturing facility will have a total surface of approximately 3'600 sqm for around 150-200 employees.