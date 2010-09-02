Dräxlmaier to lay off in Hungary

German automotive supplier Dräxlmaier is to lay off at their manufacturing location in Mór (Hungary).

Dräxlmaier is to make 445 employees redundant at their manufacturing facility in Mór, Hungary. The internal structuring is scheduled to be finished by the end of the year, local media reports. It is further suggested that the plant will be shut down.



This is the second big wave of redundancies and layoffs for the city. EMS-provider Flextronics has also recently announced to shut down its manufacturing facility and move production to a different location in Hungary.