HP adds 700 jobs in Scotland

Electronics giant Hewlett-Packard is to add 700 jobs at their facility in Erskine near Glasgow (Scotland). The same number of jobs was lost last year at the facility as work was transferred to the Czech Republic.

HP intends to set up a IT service hub in Erskine and has received GBP 7 million in government funding. The transfer of production to other locations in the Czech Republic will be finished by October, local media states. With the IT hub, the former Compaq site, opened in 1987 and acquired by HP in 2002, will then again employ 1'300 staff.