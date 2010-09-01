Intersil and Avnet Memec sign distribution agreement

Avnet Memec has signed a new pan-European distribution agreement with Intersil. The new agreement will take effect from Wednesday, 1st September 2010.

This will make Avnet Memec a key distribution partner for Intersil’s entire line of industry-leading analogue and power management products in EMEA.



"We’ve chosen Avnet Memec as our distributor in Europe due to their extensive team of technical sales and field application engineers that is well suited to help us bring complete, innovative solutions to the growing European market", said Robert Pfister, Vice President Sales Europe for Intersil.



"Intersil has worked hard to embed themselves with many of our semiconductor partners as the analogue, mixed-signal semiconductor and power management supplier of choice and our customers across Europe will appreciate the delivery of proven technical solutions", said Steve Haynes, President Avnet Memec Europe.