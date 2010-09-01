Special effects on <em>Machete</em> get a little help from AMD

AMD collaborated with Troublemaker Studios to produce the visual effects for the action epic Machete.

Described by Rodriguez as a 'spaghetti western for day laborers', the film centers on a former Mexican ex-Federale named Machete, who after being setup, embarks on a quest to seek revenge and clear his name. From start to finish, Troublemaker Studios made use of a unique combination of AMD’s graphics and computing technologies to bring the film to life.



"I’ve had the idea for ‘Machete’ since meeting Danny Trejo while filming ‘Desperado’ in 1993, and it’s only now after years of refining that idea combined with the advancements in AMD technology, that I’ve been able to bring my creative vision to life in the way I truly envisaged it,” said Robert Rodriguez, co-owner, Troublemaker Studios.



"Leading graphics and workstation technologies from AMD opened a new world of possibilities for Troublemaker Studios, allowing them to deliver a volume and quality of special effects shots for Machete that they’ve never been able to before," said Charlie Boswell, director of Digital Media and Entertainment at AMD.