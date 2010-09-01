Miba acquires producers of power electronics components

EBG and DAU will be part of the Miba Group as of September 1, 2010. The 2 Styria-based companies report annual sales of approximately EUR 30 million and have a staff headcount of around 130.

Miba has acquired EBG and DAU, producers of power electronics components, as of September 1, 2010. The Styrian group, which generates annual sales of EUR 30 million, has production sites at two locations in Styria (Austria). EBG and DAU are specialists in passive electronic components such as resistors and cooling systems for power electronics. The hitherto family-owned companies employ around 130 people at their Kirchbach and Ligist sites in Styria.



"The Miba vision is NNo power train without Miba technology. By acquiring EBG and DAU we’re taking another step towards achieving that vision and moving into an absolute growth area – energy generation, energy utilization and electrical drive systems. The new companies will broaden Miba’s product portfolio and strengthen its competencies in future-oriented technologies", explains Miba CEO Peter Mitterbauer.