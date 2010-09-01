EC approves aid for 512 former NXP workers

The European Commission approved an application from the Netherlands for assistance from the EU Globalisation Adjustment Fund (EGF).

The application will now be put before the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union for decision. If approved, the € 1'809'434 million requested will help 512 workers made redundant by NXP Semiconductors Netherlands BV back into employment.



"The market for semiconductors, which is highly sensitive to changes in economic growth, has been seriously affected by the change in world trade patterns and the financial and economic crisis", said László Andor, EU Commissioner for Employment, Social Affairs and Inclusion. He added: "The support that the EGF provides aims to help these workers find a new job as quickly as possible".



The Dutch application relates to 590 redundancies in NXP Semiconductors Netherlands BV. The dismissals were a consequence of the change in world trade patters: Europe's market share decreased from 14.9% in 2005 to 11.2% in 2009, whereas for the biggest players in Asia it increased from 39.7% in 2005 to 43.3% in 2009.



Most of the redundancies in NXP occurred in Nijmegen, and the lack of job opportunities in similar enterprises in the region will be particularly problematic for these workers, with a highly specialised experience in manufacturing.