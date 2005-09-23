Sony Ericsson to place orders at Foxconn

To mobile handset giants like Nokia and Motorola, Taiwanese EMS-giant Foxconn now adds Sony Ericsson to its client list.

According to EMSNow Nokia and Motorola has until now accounted for 92% of Foxconns total revenue but the company now hopes that the cooperation with Sony Ericsson can diversify the customer base and enhance the future business opportunities with other developers.