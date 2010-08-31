Aixtron equipment goes to China

Aixtron has received an order for one Black Magic deposition system in a 4-inch wafer configuration from Soochow University’s Functional Nano & Soft Materials Laboratory (FUNSOM) in Suzhou, Jiangsu, China.

The order was received in the first quarter of 2010 and after the system´s delivery and installment in the current quarter, the Black Magic will be used for the controlled growth of carbon nanotubes and silicon nanowires.



Professor Xuhui Sun, previously based at Santa Clara University and NASA Ames Research Center, is an experienced Black Magic user with major research interests in nanoelectronics, biosensors and energy harvesting using one-dimensional semiconductor materials.



Professor Sun points out, “The Aixtron system is highly flexible, reproducible and has excellent uniformity. We’ve turned to Aixtron again because of its superior reactor technology, experience in CVD technology and responsive customer service.”



The FUNSOM Laboratory focuses on applying novel soft- and nanomaterials in optical and electronic devices. Fundamental research on molecular design and growth is performed by the group to tune the specific physical, electrical, chemical and optical properties of the materials. The Aixtron system enhances their deposition capabilities for carbon, silicon and germanium based nanostructures, allowing them to controllably produce material for various applications.