LG Electronics to invest USD 70M in Poland

South Korean LG electronics is to invest USD 70 million during the next 5 years to expand its Polish manufacturing operations.

Next in line is a USD12 million investment into a new manufacturing facility of washing machines in Wroclaw (Poland), with an estimated annual capacity of 700'000. The production output is aimed at serving the European market. Furthermore, the South Korean company also plans to invest USD 24 million for capacity expansion of it existing refrigerator manufacturing line (also based in Wroclaw).



The rest of the investment sum has not been allocated to any specific project.