CFO leaves EN ElectronicNetwork AG

Axel Folchert, Chief Financial Officer of EN ElectronicNetwork AG, EMS provider with production sites all over Germany, will resign by 31st August.

Axel Folchert (CFO) will resign as a member of the board of directors by best agreement with the supervisory board and the associates, to dedicate himself to new career opportunities by 31st August 2010. His responsibilities will be taken over by the Chief Executive Officer Mister Klaus Kroesen by the 1st September 2010. Until the end of the year Axel Folchert will be available for the board of directors in a consulting function.



Axel Folchert as CFO in the EN ElectronicNetwork AG has been responsible for the finance activities since February 2007.



„Mister Folchert has made decisive contributions towards the consolidation and the successful realignment of the whole company group in a difficult time through his commitment, his ideas and the high loyalty towards the company. We wish Axel Folchert all the best for his future“.