European July chip sales back to 2007 levels

Sales on the European semiconductor market were up over 34% in July 2010 versus the same month one year ago.

Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.501 billion on a 3 month rolling average, the highest level since November 2007. These positive developments and the increase over June confirm the prospect of a strong year 2010.Looking at specific products, optoelectronics, total discretes, and total analog devices have been driving the July positive results. The memory market showed mixed results, with positive growth for DRAMs and a slight decline in sales for flash memories.Looking at market segments, microchips used in specific applications grew by approximately by 1% on a worldwide basis, as a result of the growth in automotive, wired communication and consumer semiconductor sales, with rather stable sales for wireless and a small decline in computer applications.Overall, European semiconductor sales in July 2010 amounted to USD 3.128 billion. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increase lowered slightly further to 38.4% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009.The exchange rate of the Euro compared to the US dollar has again reversed its impact on the European sales picture in the last month. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.501 billion in July 2010, up 2.4% on the previous month and up 49.3% versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis semiconductor sales increased by 41.4% in 2010 versus the same period in the year 2009.On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in July 2010 were USD 25.243 billion, up 1.2% versus the previous month. This results in an increase of 37.0% versus the same month in 2009 and on a YTD basis it results in an increase of 46.7%.