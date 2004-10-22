PCB | October 22, 2004
AT&S demonstrates<br>new growth options
AT&S, Europe’s largest circuit board manufacturer, is increasingly investing in future growth of the company after the record profit results of the past months.
Besides the construction of a second plant in China, AT&S has entered the business field of Trading. In the consolidating circuit board branch, AT&S sees good opportunities to play an active role in the future.
The position of AT&S has further improved in the first half of the financial year, which closed on September 30. Firstly, the mobile telephone manufacturers expect sales of at least 600 million devices for 2004. Secondly, the third and fourth production lines in Shanghai have been successfully installed and started, which enables full capacity availability for AT&S during the second fiscal half.
“In the last 18 months, we’ve permanently renewed our capacity in the market. In China alone, we have established four new production lines since the beginning of 2003. But in our other plants as well, we’ve either modernized or built up capacity. And the use of capacity has almost always been optimal in the plants. Our good relationships with customers, who in the meantime amount to more than 500 companies, and our attention to quality and the newest technologies are, of course, the main reasons for this success. Now we are in a position to use this excellent position to seize new growth opportunities. We’ve already achieved the necessary means to do so,” explains AT&S CEO Willi Dörflinger.
AT&S sees several concrete growth options. First of all, the company must grow organically, through construction of a second plant in Shanghai, for example, which was confirmed in September. Secondly, considering the increasing consolidation of the market, AT&S will take a more active role in identifying competition that could possibly be interesting as acquisition targets. Lastly, AT&S will take on the new business field of Trading. The goal here is to establish a bridge between European customers in the industrial market and Asian circuit board manufacturers from the base-technology segment.
As the construction of a further AT&S production facility for these kinds of circuit boards is not feasible, despite demand for such products in Europe and especially among existing customers, AT&S will take advantage of the price differentiation of Europe and Asia, along with additional services, such as quality control and supply chain management, to secure the function of a “middle-man” in commerce. This new business model has the advantage that with little investment, and therefore less risk, the AT&S product pallet could expand, ensuring a further step towards becoming a global “one-stop-shopping” agent.
Turnover reached 163.9 million Euro in the first half of 2004. This means a plus of 7.7%. The EBIT grew by 24% to 15.2 million Euro and profit could be increased by 271% to 16.1 million Euro. “With these results, we can ensure future growth, contrary to many other competitors. The second plant in Shanghai will be constructed; we can finance this through cash flows. The idea of Trading can bring much while costing little. Concerning acquisitions, one must always be careful. They can occur quickly or take a long time to work out. In any case, we are determined to act here with more resolve,” says Dr. Harald Sommerer, Board Member of AT&S, concerning future plans.
Expectations for turnover for the 2004/2005 financial year remain unchanged at a plus of 10%. Profit will increase above proportion in this respect.
The position of AT&S has further improved in the first half of the financial year, which closed on September 30. Firstly, the mobile telephone manufacturers expect sales of at least 600 million devices for 2004. Secondly, the third and fourth production lines in Shanghai have been successfully installed and started, which enables full capacity availability for AT&S during the second fiscal half.
“In the last 18 months, we’ve permanently renewed our capacity in the market. In China alone, we have established four new production lines since the beginning of 2003. But in our other plants as well, we’ve either modernized or built up capacity. And the use of capacity has almost always been optimal in the plants. Our good relationships with customers, who in the meantime amount to more than 500 companies, and our attention to quality and the newest technologies are, of course, the main reasons for this success. Now we are in a position to use this excellent position to seize new growth opportunities. We’ve already achieved the necessary means to do so,” explains AT&S CEO Willi Dörflinger.
AT&S sees several concrete growth options. First of all, the company must grow organically, through construction of a second plant in Shanghai, for example, which was confirmed in September. Secondly, considering the increasing consolidation of the market, AT&S will take a more active role in identifying competition that could possibly be interesting as acquisition targets. Lastly, AT&S will take on the new business field of Trading. The goal here is to establish a bridge between European customers in the industrial market and Asian circuit board manufacturers from the base-technology segment.
As the construction of a further AT&S production facility for these kinds of circuit boards is not feasible, despite demand for such products in Europe and especially among existing customers, AT&S will take advantage of the price differentiation of Europe and Asia, along with additional services, such as quality control and supply chain management, to secure the function of a “middle-man” in commerce. This new business model has the advantage that with little investment, and therefore less risk, the AT&S product pallet could expand, ensuring a further step towards becoming a global “one-stop-shopping” agent.
Turnover reached 163.9 million Euro in the first half of 2004. This means a plus of 7.7%. The EBIT grew by 24% to 15.2 million Euro and profit could be increased by 271% to 16.1 million Euro. “With these results, we can ensure future growth, contrary to many other competitors. The second plant in Shanghai will be constructed; we can finance this through cash flows. The idea of Trading can bring much while costing little. Concerning acquisitions, one must always be careful. They can occur quickly or take a long time to work out. In any case, we are determined to act here with more resolve,” says Dr. Harald Sommerer, Board Member of AT&S, concerning future plans.
Expectations for turnover for the 2004/2005 financial year remain unchanged at a plus of 10%. Profit will increase above proportion in this respect.
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments