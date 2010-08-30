A different take on recycling PCBs

There are very few electronic devices today that manage to get by without a PCB inside. And very few of us would associate PCBs with art work I should think, but take a look.

Quite a number of electronic gadgets end up in obscure dumping sites in developing countries. There are alternatives; as we have seen from mobile phones the other day. Recycling has become more than a passing fad. Here is yet another take on recycling.At first glance, printed circuit boards may not recommend themselves as artwork to more than a few of us. But on closer inspection, PCBs do have quite a simplistic and precise beauty to them. Theo Kamecke is turning vintage printed circuit boards into little (and bigger) pieces of art.All images © Theo KameckeHe takes the conductors off the board and affixes them—through using a technique called marquetry—to hardwood to create the effect of polished metal on stone. The result are astonishing sculptures, chests, etc. Quite a number of people have bought Kamecke's work, including Hollywood director James Cameron.So, if you have a few thousand USD in your piggy bank and are in lack of something interesting to do with it! Here is an option.