RoodMicrotec teams up with Sovtest ATE and Elektronstandart

RoodMicrotec (Germany), Sovtest ATE (Kursk, Russia) and Elektronstandart (St. Petersburg, Russia) agreed on a cooperation in the fields of LED and complete LED lamps.

Reinhard Pusch, RoodMicrotec: "In Sovtest ATE we have found a strong partner enabling RoodMicrotec to participate in Russia’s growing semiconductor market with our comprehensive services. Elektronstandart’s strong reputation will contribute to that market access initially by organising common seminars around the LED subject."



Igor Markov of Sovtest ATE: "Sovtest ATE selected RoodMicrotec as an experienced partner for quality and reliability services, helping us to reach highest quality levels right from the start."