Foxconn ups initial salary level in Zhengzhou

The new manufacturing hub of Foxconn in Zhengzhou has significantly increased initial salaries for many employees in the region.

Since the first production line of the Futaihua Precision Electronics (Zhengzhou), part of Taiwan-based EMS-provider Foxconn, has started initial production at the beginning of August. More than 10'000 people were estimated to have queued on August 14, 2010 during the special recruitment fair. The EMS-provider stated that the manufacturing facility will have 150'000 - 200'000 staff by the end of 2011.



At the same time, local enterprises were overlooked by applicants and many say that the new Foxconn manufacturing location has significantly raised the initial salary for employees in Zhengzhou.