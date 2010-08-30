Electronics Production | August 30, 2010
OEP with voluntary public takeover offer for Smartrac
Smartrac N.V. and One Equity Partners (OEP), have signed a foundation agreement today, which has the aim of common strategic cooperation and the entry of OEP as major shareholder of Smartrac.
In this context, OEP will launch a voluntary public takeover offer to Smartrac shareholders at an offer price of 20.00 Euro per share. The offer is supported by Smartrac’s management board and supervisory board. Smartrac’s successful business model will be further expanded consistently.
Public takeover offer to the shareholders
OEP intends, through OEP Technologie B.V., an acquisition company controlled by it, to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to Smartrac shareholders and will offer a price of EUR 20.00 per share in cash. The acceptance period for the offer will begin after approval of the submitted offer document by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which is likely to be granted at the beginning of October 2010.
The closing of the transaction will only be subject to antitrust clearance and approval by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology; i.e., the offer will not be subject to a minimum acceptance rate or any other conditions.
Support of the offer by management and supervisory board
The members of the management board, Dr. Christian Fischer and Manfred Rietzler, and the supervisory board support the offer.
"We consider the foundation agreement with OEP as an ideal solution for our further growth strategy. OEP is a very trusted and strong partner. The partnership with OEP will provide us with the necessary financial flexibility to create value for all of our stakeholders, especially for our customers and employees, and to further enlarge our leading market position,” said Dr. Christian Fischer, CEO of Smartrac.
The members of the management board will tender a combined stake of approximately 3.5% in the offer from OEP. In addition, Mr. Rietzler will agree to pool another 10.57% of his stake with OEP. OEP regards it as particularly important that Dr. Christian Fischer will continue to lead the company as CEO and pursue the successful growth path of Smartrac. The foundation agreement stipulates that OEP and Smartrac, subject to the approval of Smartrac’s shareholders’ meeting, aim to grant OEP one to two seats on the supervisory board depending on the size of its shareholding.
Public takeover offer to the shareholders
OEP intends, through OEP Technologie B.V., an acquisition company controlled by it, to launch a voluntary public takeover offer to Smartrac shareholders and will offer a price of EUR 20.00 per share in cash. The acceptance period for the offer will begin after approval of the submitted offer document by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), which is likely to be granted at the beginning of October 2010.
The closing of the transaction will only be subject to antitrust clearance and approval by the German Federal Ministry of Economics and Technology; i.e., the offer will not be subject to a minimum acceptance rate or any other conditions.
Support of the offer by management and supervisory board
The members of the management board, Dr. Christian Fischer and Manfred Rietzler, and the supervisory board support the offer.
"We consider the foundation agreement with OEP as an ideal solution for our further growth strategy. OEP is a very trusted and strong partner. The partnership with OEP will provide us with the necessary financial flexibility to create value for all of our stakeholders, especially for our customers and employees, and to further enlarge our leading market position,” said Dr. Christian Fischer, CEO of Smartrac.
The members of the management board will tender a combined stake of approximately 3.5% in the offer from OEP. In addition, Mr. Rietzler will agree to pool another 10.57% of his stake with OEP. OEP regards it as particularly important that Dr. Christian Fischer will continue to lead the company as CEO and pursue the successful growth path of Smartrac. The foundation agreement stipulates that OEP and Smartrac, subject to the approval of Smartrac’s shareholders’ meeting, aim to grant OEP one to two seats on the supervisory board depending on the size of its shareholding.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments