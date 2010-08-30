Done Deal: Intel acquires Infineon's WLS unit

Intel to purchase Infineon’s Wireless Solutions Business, called WLS, in a cash transaction valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2011.

Infineon Technologies AG and Intel Corporation have entered into a definitive agreement to transfer Infineon’s Wireless Solutions (WLS) business to Intel in a cash transaction valued at approximately USD 1.4 billion. WLS will operate as a standalone business. Intel is committed to serving WLS’ existing customers, including support for ARM-based platforms.



"The acquisition of Infineon’s WLS business strengthens the second pillar of our computing strategy - Internet connectivity - and enables us to offer a portfolio of products that covers the full range of wireless options from WiFi and 3G to WiMAX and LTE. As more devices compute and connect to the Internet, we are committed to making certain that Intel is well positioned to take advantage of the growth potential in every computing segment, from laptops to handhelds," said Paul Otellini, Intel president and CEO.



"The sale of WLS is a strategic decision to enhance Infineon’s value. We can now fully concentrate our resources towards strong growth in our core segments Automotive (ATV), Industrial & Multimarket (IMM) and Chip Card & Security (CCS). This creates a great perspective for all Infineon customers, employees and shareholders," said Peter Bauer, CEO of Infineon Technologies AG.



The board of directors of Intel and the supervisory board and the management board of Infineon have approved the transaction. It is expected to close in the first quarter of 2011, subject to certain regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions specified in the definitive agreement.