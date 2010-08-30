Sincotron Group reinforces its presence in the Baltics

Sincotron Group has established a new company Sincotron OÜ and has successfully recruited an industry specialist–Ragnar Vaga.

Mr Vaga has been appointed as manager of Sincotron OÜ and will be responsible for supporting the growth of Sincotron Group in Baltic countries.



As the industry demonstrates signs of recovery, Sincotron wants to meet the growing needs of its customers. The new company will serve customers in all Baltic countries and provide the same assortment of products and services as its mother company.



Ragnar Vaga is a former employee from Cyncrona specialized within the SMT program – e.g pick & place, reflow, coating & dispensing, inspection. He has been active in industry for almost 10 years and has built up a strong relationship with customers from the Baltic region.



Pehr Nordman, president of Sinctron Group, said: "Sincotron has set the target to be recognized on the market as preferred solution provider; not as single machine seller. We are happy to welcome Ragnar to our team, and we are certain that his experience and expertice will further develop our expanding customer base in the region."



Sincotron's stencil factory, which is located in Estonia, will focus on its core business; the development and production of high-quality stencils.