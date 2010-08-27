Management Buyout at Printca

Managing Director of Printca, Git Becker, has together with two financial investors—Industri Udviklings Fonden (The Industry Development Fund) and Mr. Christian Cordsen Nielsen—taken over Printca ApS.

The Danish PCB manufacturer Printca will continue at the same location and will focus on the same customer base as up to now. Also the strategic focus of Printca will remain the same. The company is currently working towards obtaining the AS9100 approval.



As a consequence, Printca has strengthened its organisation in such a way that "our set-up now matches the future requirements". The new persons in the organisation are: Jacob Boelskifte as Logistics and Production Manager, Tina Kramer as Project Manager, and Henrik Nielsen as Quality Manager. These people all have a strong technical background and wide experience and are therefore able to contribute to strengthening Printca further.