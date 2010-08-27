Russian city turns to LEDs from Osram

Kemerovo in Siberia (Russia) is converting to street lighting with LEDs by Osram Opto Semiconductors on a broad scale.

The city of 520'000 inhabitants on the Trans-Siberian Railway has installed 200 street luminaires made by LLC TD Focus (USS-90 Magistral type with Osram Opto Semiconductors’ LED technology). These have already been installed at various locations in Kemerovo.



Another 200 luminaires will also be put up in the neighbouring village of Neftebazy and in Leninsk-Kusnetsky.