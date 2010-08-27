Schweizer expects sales of EUR 90 Mio

© Schweizer electronic

The macroeconomic tendencies perceived in the second half of 2009 were reinforced in the first half year of 2010, the German PCB manufacturer stated.

Schweizer Electronic AG could significantly improve their operative results in the first two quarters of the current year. During this period net revenues were at EUR 51,7 million. Thus, sales could be increased by 80% compared to the same period of the previous year. In total, incoming orders amounted to EUR 87,2 million during the six months under report – seven times more than in the same period of last year.For 2010, the PCB manufacturer expect sales of between EUR 90-100 million at an EBIT margin of above 9%. Based on the well- filled order books, capacity utilisation is secured for the next quarters and the company expect a continuously growing demand.Within a short time only, the cooperation with Meiko Electronics, established in April 2009, generated a 7-digits revenue in the industrial and automotive segments. After having already successfully implemented first volume projects at the Gangzhou site, the second manufacturing site in Wuhan/China had recently been qualified, too, Schweizer electronic continued.