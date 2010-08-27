Visteon and Avtopribor with JV in Russia

OOO Visteon Avtopribor Electronics, a new joint venture between Visteon and Avtopribor is aimed to supply cockpit electronics products to the growing Russian automotive market.

Based in Vladimir, approximately 105 miles (170 kilometers) east of Moscow, Visteon Avtopribor Electronics is centrally located to support both domestic and global vehicle manufacturers in Russia. The new joint venture has full manufacturing and product development capabilities and will supply Russian vehicle manufacturers including AVTOVAZ, GAZ and Sollers, as well as Ford.



"Visteon Avtopribor Electronics offers Visteon immediate access to the domestic Russian market through one of our established and highly respected partners," said Steve Meszaros, Visteon product group president. "Expanding into the important Russian market supports our strategy of offering our global customers fully localized products in markets where they are growing."



"Establishment of the new joint venture will allow us to offer world-class products to Russian customers and gives Avtopribor an opportunity to focus on other competitive products," said Alexey Melnikov, Avtopribor general director.