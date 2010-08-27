Flextronics partners with Chinese university

EMS-provider Flextronics has partnered with Tsinghua University in Beijing (China) to fund the development of a corporate social and environmental responsibility curriculum.

"We believe that impactful leaders must have a well-rounded understanding of the sustainability issues that affect our communities. Our partnership with Tsinghua University is strategic to our organization and synergistic with Flextronics’ CSER initiatives, where our funds will help the school conduct collaborative CSER research, course development, and lectures on current and emerging social, ethics and environmental areas," said Mike McNamara, Flextronics’ chief executive officer.



"Through this partnership with Flextronics, we expect future graduates from Tsinghua University’s School of Economics and Management to acquire a solid understanding of CSER and, therefore, make business decisions that strike an appropriate balance between profit, people, and planet," said Professor Yingyi Qian, Dean of Tsinghua University's School of Economics and Management.