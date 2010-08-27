Kaimei to reduce aluminium-foil production

Kaimei Electronic is to reduce production output for aluminium-foil in an effort to cut production costs.

The Taiwan-based company, which produces aluminum capacitor and other components, is said to close down aluminum-foil production lines in Taiwan, a measure to reduce production costs. Instead, Kaimei Electronics (Jamicon) will increase the purchase of aluminum foils from suppliers in China, reports DigiTimes.