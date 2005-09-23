FCI sold to Bain Capital

French connector firm FCI is about to be sold to the private equity firm Bain Capital.

The transaction is said to be worth EUR 1.1 Billion but the full financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. "Following a competitive process, Areva retained Bain Capital's offer, which is the best bid from a financial as well as industrial and social point of view," said FCI's owner Areva. "Based on a healthy industrial and financial situation, FCI can now pursue its development", Areva added.



FCI posted revenues for 2004 of EUR 1.3 Billion.