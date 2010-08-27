© Koziol

Apple vs. Egg cup? Apple wins.

Apple has declared war on an egg cup from Koziol ideas for friends GmbH, based in Erbach im Odenwald (Germany). The company has obtained an injunction against the eiPOTT.

Since 2009, the egg cup eiPOTT—designed by Michael Neubauer/qed-Design—has been sold through Koziol and Apple has tried twice to get the product off the market. (The electronics giant tried to prohibit the production and distribution of the product). Now Apple has obtained an injunction against the use of the name eiPOTT.



Apple justified the action with a possible confusion with a certain music player. The argumentation is primarily based on the phonetic similarity and "that in German two nouns can be linked together in virtually unlimited ways (here: Ei and Pott)", Koziol said in a statement.