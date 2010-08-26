Rohwedder: Solutions for Canada & Mexico

Solutions for the two American subsidiaries of insolvent equipment manufacturer Rohwedder have been found.

The shares of the two American companies Rohwedder Canada Inc. (Ontario, Canada) and Rohwedder S.A. (Santa Rosa, Mexico) were acquired, through a management-buy-out agreement, by their President Andries W. Mellema. Both companies will continue with 30 employees.