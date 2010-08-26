Tattletale selects EMS-provider Morey

Tattletale, a portable alarm systems company based out of Westerville, Ohio, selected The Morey Corporation (Morey) to manufacture its portable, cellular-based security system for consumers.

"We made the strategic decision to keep manufacturing partner operations onshore, and Morey has an excellent reputation in the electronics industry - it's a great fit," says Brian Hess, Inventor and CEO of Tattletale. "In addition to the consumer unit, we will look to Morey to manufacture our complete suite of portable alarm products in the near future."



Morey, who operates exclusively in Woodridge, Illinois, will provide comprehensive technology, manufacturing and fulfillment services for tattletale. "We've seen a tremendous recent uptick in new inquiries for our services in 2010 from companies that are re-evaluating their offshore manufacturing strategy or no longer considering offshore. We're excited to partner with tattletale on an exciting industry first in consumer security systems," said Dana Morey, Executive Vice President for Morey.



The unit is scheduled to be available in September 2010 with volume ramp-up continuing throughout 2011.