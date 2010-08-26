Incap with temporary layoffs in Finland

Finland-based EMS-provider Incap is to start negotiations about possible temporary layoffs at its Vaasa and Helsinki operations.

Incap has convened negotiations in accordance with the Cooperation Act in its operations in Finland. The negotiations concern temporary layoffs for a maximum total duration of 90 days, due to production and financial reasons. The company aims at adapting its operations according to the decreased revenue and at gaining savings in costs.



The negotiations concern 186 employees who work in Incap's factories in Vaasa and Helsinki as well as in corporate services. The personnel of the Vuokatti factory is not involved, as the factory will be closed down during autumn and most of the employees are on term of notice with no obligation to work.



The first meeting will be held in the end of August and the target is to conclude the negotiations as soon as possible.