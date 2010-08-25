Scanfil EMS with investment in Finland

Scanfil plc's subsidiary Scanfil EMS Oy has acquired 40% of the shares of Greenpoint Oy and signed a supply contract with the company.

The aim of the cooperation is to utilize Scanfil's expertice in contract manufacturing to produce impulse sales solutions and equipment developed by Greenpoint Oy. The cooperation in this new interesting branch starts this year and matches Scanfil's global production strategy well.



"First prototypes and model series are completed by the end of this year and product deliveries are expected to start in the beginning of 2011", says Harri Takanen, President of Scanfil EMS Oy.