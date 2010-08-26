Mekanotjänst establishes new company in Estonia

Sweden-based Mekanotjänst Group has acquired an industrial plot in Tartu (Estonia). As of August 13, 2010, a new company, Mekanotjänst Baltic AS, was registered.

Now, the installation of machinery and equipment is well underway and production start is scheduled for October. The unit will employ around 50-60 staff. Christer Fransson, Mekanotjänsts owner and chairman, will initially take on the position of CEO.



The establishment is in line with the Group's development strategy and will enhance the competitiveness of labor-intensive products.