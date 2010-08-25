Sales director Dick Prinse leaves V-PS

Sales Director Dick Prinse is leaving the PCB manufacturer V-PS per September 1, 2010. V-PS is looking for a fitting successor and in the mean time Jochem Borren will supervise the sales department.

After a carreer of almost 11 years Dick Prinse leaves V-PS. He started as Account Manager, became a Sales Manager in 2005, followed on by the position of Sales Director. "V-PS is a marvelous production company which acquired a strong position in the professional electronics industry. But after almost 11 years of PCBs I have noticed that I need a new challenge. Now sales are well organised and this is the time for me personally to move forwards. Another organisation, a new product, a new challenge".



"I have had wonderful time with V-PS and I would like to thank everybody for the very pleasant cooperation. Unfortunately, considering the circumstances of the recent fire and the holiday period, it is not possible to say goodbye to everybody personally. However, I will be available until September 1 and after to explain everything personally to everybody".