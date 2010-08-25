Camtek names Roy Porat new CEO

Roy Porat, for the past two years as General Manager of the Company, is to succeed Rafi Amit as Israel based AOI company Camtek Ltd.'s Chief Executive Officer.

Amit will become Active Chairman of the Board of Directors. Yotam Stern, who has been Chairman of the Board, will step down from this position and will remain a member of the Board.



Amit, in his new position, will decrease his scope of work for the Company from 100% to 75% of his time. The scope and level of Amit's responsibilities in his position as Active Chairman shall be set by the Company's Board of Directors but in general will include responsibility over strategic planning, acquisitions and strategic ventures and alliances, as well as overall direction of the Asian activity of the Company.