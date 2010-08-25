Flextronics set to hire thousands in China

EMS-provider Flextronics has completed phase one of a two-phase build-out in Ganzhou, Jiangxi China to support its Power operations, an announcement first made in May 2010..

The roughly 1 million-square-foot facility further expands the Flextronics Power business operations in China. From its new Ganzhou facility, Flextronics will support its growing Power business and plans to hire thousands of employees over the next twelve months, with continued employment growth expected over the next five years.



"I am extremely pleased with today's Ganzhou facility opening ceremony [August 24, 2010]. We believe that Ganzhou is an excellent investment location and are focused on helping to grow Ganzhou's economy through our operations, export activities and our recruitment," said Francois Barbier, president of Global Operations at Flextronics.