Strong organic growth for LEAB

Swedish EMS firm Lövånger Elektronik AB is growing both in Sweden and Estonia. - We have hired more people both in Lövånger and Tallinn, LEAB's CEO Erik Svedmark told Swedish local newspaper Norra Västerbotten.

LEAB's Estonian manufacturing unit LEAB Eesti OU today employs 25 people but the company expects this workforce to be doubled by the end of the year. Even the Lövånger plant has an increased workforce. During the last years the workforce has increased by 20 to 177 employees.



"The Tallinn plant completes our product range", said Erik Svedmark to Norra Västerbotten. The manufacturing in Tallin is of a low mix and high volume character while the Swedish Lövånger plant houses manufacturing of high tech and small series products.