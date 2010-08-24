Delphi to close down in CZ

Delphi Packard is to close down its harness production facility in Ceska Lipa (Czech Republic) next year.

The production will be transferred to Poland, the facility in Jeleśnia, and Romania. The decision was made due to an insufficient order volume after some production programs for automotive customers ran out, Polish media reports suggest.



Delphi Czech Republic, located in Česká Lípa, Northern Bohemia, was founded in 1993. The facility specialises in electrical/electronic architecture, assembly, and shipment. There is also a laboratory focused on harness prototype development, preparation, and testing of future manufacturing concepts and technologies.