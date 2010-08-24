Electronics Production | August 24, 2010
Sales down for Harju Elekter
The consolidated sales revenue of the group in the second quarter was 8.3 million euros, which was 24% less than the result of the comparable quarter.
The consolidated sales revenue of the H1 2010 was 16.9 million euros, which was 25% less than the result of the comparable period. The core business of the Group is the production and sales of electrical distribution systems and control panels as well as other supportive side activities (hereinafter „Production“), which was traditionally the largest
share of sales revenues, 86-87% (90%). The sales revenue on production received from customers outside of the Group decreased by 27% to 7.2 million euros in second quarter and were 14.7 million euros in H1 2010. The main reason for decline was the market recession in Finland.
Of the markets, the domestic markets (Estonia, Lithuania and Finland) of the group's companies prevailed, where 78.3% (93.7%) of the Group's products and services were sold. 65% (69%) of Group products were sold outside of Estonia.
Sales to the Estonian market decreased by 600,000 euros within the reporting quarter and by 1.2 million euros
for the half-year. The decrease in sales volumes was, on the one hand, caused by the alterations in the product groups of the energy sector, and on the other hand, by the decrease in the sales volumes of metering boards which was caused by the decrease in connections.
The recession of the Finnish economy continues, although there are a few signs of an upturn, mainly regarding export. The domestic investments of Finland during the accounting period were irrelevant. Finnish metallurgical and engineering industry enterprises are still struggling. The revenues from sales to the Finnish market decreased the most - by one-third within the second quarter and over 40% during the half-year. However, the sales volume
of the Finnish company to the domestic market, compared to the first half of 2009, decreased nearly twice within the half-year. The decrease in sales volume of the Finnish segment was 27% during the second quarter and 31%
during the half-year. The domestic decrease is partly compensated by the increase in export to Sweden.
In 2009, 60% of the sales revenue of the Lithuanian segment was obtained from the domestic market and 40% from foreign markets, with the Norwegian and Danish markets being the largest. This year supplies to those markets have been modest. Finland, France and the Czech Republic were added as new markets. In June several major projects were carried out on the Lithuanian market, as a result of which two-thirds of the sales volumes for the half- year was earned within the reporting quarter. Almost 80% of the sales revenue for the half-year was obtained from Lithuanian customers.
During the first 6 months the sales to other states of the European Union have increased almost twice, including sales to the market of Sweden which increased 1.4 million euros. France, Czech Republic and Malaysia have been added as new markets and the Group has sold during the H1 2010 its products to those markets totally in amount 1.2
million euros. The Group has also sold its products to Latvia, Portugal and Poland and outside of the European Union to the markets of Belarus, Ukraine, Russia and Norway.
share of sales revenues, 86-87% (90%). The sales revenue on production received from customers outside of the Group decreased by 27% to 7.2 million euros in second quarter and were 14.7 million euros in H1 2010. The main reason for decline was the market recession in Finland.
Of the markets, the domestic markets (Estonia, Lithuania and Finland) of the group's companies prevailed, where 78.3% (93.7%) of the Group's products and services were sold. 65% (69%) of Group products were sold outside of Estonia.
Sales to the Estonian market decreased by 600,000 euros within the reporting quarter and by 1.2 million euros
for the half-year. The decrease in sales volumes was, on the one hand, caused by the alterations in the product groups of the energy sector, and on the other hand, by the decrease in the sales volumes of metering boards which was caused by the decrease in connections.
The recession of the Finnish economy continues, although there are a few signs of an upturn, mainly regarding export. The domestic investments of Finland during the accounting period were irrelevant. Finnish metallurgical and engineering industry enterprises are still struggling. The revenues from sales to the Finnish market decreased the most - by one-third within the second quarter and over 40% during the half-year. However, the sales volume
of the Finnish company to the domestic market, compared to the first half of 2009, decreased nearly twice within the half-year. The decrease in sales volume of the Finnish segment was 27% during the second quarter and 31%
during the half-year. The domestic decrease is partly compensated by the increase in export to Sweden.
In 2009, 60% of the sales revenue of the Lithuanian segment was obtained from the domestic market and 40% from foreign markets, with the Norwegian and Danish markets being the largest. This year supplies to those markets have been modest. Finland, France and the Czech Republic were added as new markets. In June several major projects were carried out on the Lithuanian market, as a result of which two-thirds of the sales volumes for the half- year was earned within the reporting quarter. Almost 80% of the sales revenue for the half-year was obtained from Lithuanian customers.
During the first 6 months the sales to other states of the European Union have increased almost twice, including sales to the market of Sweden which increased 1.4 million euros. France, Czech Republic and Malaysia have been added as new markets and the Group has sold during the H1 2010 its products to those markets totally in amount 1.2
million euros. The Group has also sold its products to Latvia, Portugal and Poland and outside of the European Union to the markets of Belarus, Ukraine, Russia and Norway.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments