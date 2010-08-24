congatec sales up by a staggering 61%

congatec reports sales of Euro 18.9 million for the first six months of 2010.

When compared to 2009 revenue, which stood at Euro 11.7 million after the first six months, congatec has so far achieved an overall increase of 61.5% in revenue for 2010.



"We have successfully weathered the economic crisis," states Gerhard Edi, CEO of congatec AG. "The fact that our customers are placing more and more orders indicates that their confidence in the economy has increased and they are optimistic about the future. Technically, we are at the leading edge and our business model has proven itself during the economic crisis. All this is reflected by the Euro 19 million worth of order entries in our books, which is a 150% increase over last year."