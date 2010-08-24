Techcon Systems & Panacol to widen European partnership

Techcon Systems has increased cooperation with Panacol member of the Hönle Group and its fully-owned subsidiary Eleco Produits-EFD, France.

As part of the Hönle Group, Panacol has a Europe wide network of partners, including ELECO EFD in France and Iberbond in Spain. Eleco, already one of the partners for Techcon in Europe has prepared the grounds to market and sell the entire Techcon Systems range of products in Germany, Spain and France, as well as via associates in most other European countries.