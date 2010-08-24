Digi-Key & Harwin in distribution agreement

Electronic components distributor Digi-Key has entered into an agreement with Harwin to distribute the company's products worldwide.

"We are very pleased to announce this distribution agreement and provide Harwin’s high quality, high reliability interconnect products to our customers," said Jeff Shafer, Digi-Key’s vice president of interconnect, passive, and electromechanical product.



Doug Steele, Harwin's global vice president of catalog distribution, said, "We are delighted to have signed this distribution agreement with Digi-Key, which will enable customers worldwide to access Harwin’s Datamate hi-rel 2mm interconnect family as well as other Harwin products such as our EZ-Boardware range of surface mount PCB hardware."