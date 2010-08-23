Sincotron in distribution agreement with Pillarhouse

Sincotron, headquartered in Espoo (Finland), has signed on as official distributor for Pillarhouse selective soldering systems.

Sincotron Group and Pillarhouse International Ltd. have signed a representative agreement. The Finnish distributor will now represent Feinfocus in Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.



"As a partner of Pillarhouse we are able to offer our customers selective soldering equipment that is designed to meet the needs of lean manufacturing. That new partnership makes our soldering equipment product range complete", says Pehr Nordman, the President of Sincotron Group.