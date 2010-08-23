Miele: Romanian facility up & running

Miele, German manufacturer of white goods, has established a new electronics manufacturing facility in Romania during fiscal 2009/2010. The production is up and running.

Since autum 2009, around 80 employees produce electronic systems and components in Brasov (Romania). The facility, providing additional capacity when needed, aids the main facility located in Gütersloh (Germany). The facility is currently aimed at easing capacity constraints for PCBs.



With the new plant in Brasov (Romania), the number of manufacturing facilities worldwide increased to 12. Of these, 8 are located in Germany and 1 each in Austria, China, Czech Republic and Romania.