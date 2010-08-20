Sanmina-SCI to face litigation?

EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI may have to face litigation after closing down operations in Ogdensburg (USA).

The board of Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority—BreconRidge used a rented location (on OBPA property)—met to discuss potential litigation with San Jose-based EMS-provider Sanmina-SCI, Watertown Daily Times reports. The company had bought BreconRidge Manufacturing Solutions at the beginning of 2010 and has subsequently closed its operations in Ogdensburg.



Sanmina said it would honour the leasing contract.