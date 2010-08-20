Electronics Production | August 20, 2010
Flat volumes for General Cable in Europe
Net sales for the second quarter of 2010 were $1,208.6 million, a decrease of $110.6 million, or 8.4%, compared to the second quarter of 2009 on a metal-adjusted basis.
Before the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate changes of $16.3 million, net sales for the second quarter decreased 7.1% compared to the second quarter of 2009. Volume based on metal pounds sold, without the impact of incremental volume from acquired businesses, decreased 8.0% in the second quarter of 2010 compared to 2009, and was up 8.8% compared to the first quarter of 2010.
Operating income in the second quarter of 2010 decreased $2.2 million to $59.8 million compared to $62.0 million in the second quarter of 2009. This result includes charges for severance, primarily in Spain, of $11.1 million and unfavorable adjustments to estimated research and development credits in France of $3.1 million. Excluding the impact of these two items, operating margin would have been 6.1% in the second quarter of 2010 as compared to 4.7% in the second quarter of 2009 on a metal adjusted basis. Lower overall demand and lower value added pricing in many of the Company's end markets were partially offset by the benefit of cost reduction efforts made throughout 2009 and, to a lesser extent, volume growth in certain early cycle businesses.
In North America, volume as measured in metal pounds sold was down 9.2% in the second quarter of 2010 compared to the second quarter of 2009 and was up 13.6% sequentially in the second quarter of 2010 compared to the first quarter of 2010. The Company's early cycle products, specifically cables for MRO, OEM and networking applications experienced a second quarter volume improvement of 4.8% compared to the prior year as measured by metal pounds sold. Sequentially, volumes in these businesses were flat in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2010.
"In Europe, instability in the financial markets, lingering sovereign debt concerns and tentative growth forecasts continue to subdue economic recovery. Sequentially, volume for the second quarter of 2010 was flat when compared to the first quarter of 2010. In Spain, we are in the third year of extreme recessionary conditions in the domestic construction and electrical infrastructure markets. We believe it is unlikely this market will ever return to levels experienced at the peak of the last cycle," Gregory B. Kenny, President and Chief Executive Officer of General Cable, said.
Operating income in the second quarter of 2010 decreased $2.2 million to $59.8 million compared to $62.0 million in the second quarter of 2009. This result includes charges for severance, primarily in Spain, of $11.1 million and unfavorable adjustments to estimated research and development credits in France of $3.1 million. Excluding the impact of these two items, operating margin would have been 6.1% in the second quarter of 2010 as compared to 4.7% in the second quarter of 2009 on a metal adjusted basis. Lower overall demand and lower value added pricing in many of the Company's end markets were partially offset by the benefit of cost reduction efforts made throughout 2009 and, to a lesser extent, volume growth in certain early cycle businesses.
In North America, volume as measured in metal pounds sold was down 9.2% in the second quarter of 2010 compared to the second quarter of 2009 and was up 13.6% sequentially in the second quarter of 2010 compared to the first quarter of 2010. The Company's early cycle products, specifically cables for MRO, OEM and networking applications experienced a second quarter volume improvement of 4.8% compared to the prior year as measured by metal pounds sold. Sequentially, volumes in these businesses were flat in the second quarter compared to the first quarter of 2010.
"In Europe, instability in the financial markets, lingering sovereign debt concerns and tentative growth forecasts continue to subdue economic recovery. Sequentially, volume for the second quarter of 2010 was flat when compared to the first quarter of 2010. In Spain, we are in the third year of extreme recessionary conditions in the domestic construction and electrical infrastructure markets. We believe it is unlikely this market will ever return to levels experienced at the peak of the last cycle," Gregory B. Kenny, President and Chief Executive Officer of General Cable, said.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments