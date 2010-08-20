Innokas Medical expands operation in Estonia

Innokas Medical has established a new company, Innokas Medical Estonia , to carry on and develop operation in Estonia.

Significant investments in machines and equipment are forthcoming. Innokas Medical currently employs a little under 30 people in Rakvere; this number will grow as a result of the new investments.



Managing Director Jouni Ihme says the new company will continue operating in the existing facilities, which was expanded this summer. The new space will be ready for use in the beginning of August.