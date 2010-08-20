Delphi plans to close UK plant

Delphi’s management has started consultation with Unite proposing the closure of its Kirkby plant in Liverpool by the end of 2011.

The Kirkby plant currently employs 181 people in its manufacturing facility and 39 engineers its design centre.



Although the design facility looks safe for now, all 181 people in manufacturing look certain to be out of work by the end of next year.



Roger Maddison, Unite's national officer for motor components, said: “Our members have worked exceptionally hard to improve efficiencies and quality over the past few years to secure a future in Kirkby, but once again a UK plant has failed to secure new work against competition from lower cost economies.”