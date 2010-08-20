© ABB

China components industry to maintain steady growth

After bottoming out in Q2 2009, China electronic components industry experienced rapid growth in H1 2010, and is likely to maintain steady growth in H2 2010.

It’s expected that the sales revenue will grow by 15%, and export will grow by over 20% in 2010. From 2011 to 2012, China electronic components industry will develop at a high growth rate, mainly driven by downstream demand and industrial transfer.



A great number of emerging fields, such as new energy vehicles and efficient lighting, have huge demand for electronic components. In the wake of the financial crisis, international manufacturers have paid much more attention to brand building and channel management, and have accelerated to transfer product manufacturing to Asia-Pacific. In addition, China’s import of electronic components valued more than US$40 billion annually in recent five years. The imported electronic components valued US$ 48.84 billion in 2009.



In China, most of the resistance potentiometers are mid-to-low-end products, while high-end field has not been fully explored. Resistance potentiometer market will develop at an annual growth rate of around 20% in next three years. Traditional wire-wound resistor potentiometers are applied to various fields, so they will still account for large shares of electronic components. Chip varistors are promising in the future, mainly driven by the promotion of downstream smart phone. Currently, 90% of mobile phone chip varistor's are imported.



In China, chip capacitors account for more than 70% of capacitors. Multi-layer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) accounts for 80% of chip capacitors output. MLCC output grew by 32.3% in 2008, slightly higher than the growth rate in 2009. 3C upgrading, functional phones to smart phones, 3G mobile phones, PC upgrading and considerable shipment of LCD TV will make MLCC grow at a high rate in the coming years, according to ResearchInChina. From 2010 to 2012, the demand for thin film capacitor will be mainly from energy-saving lamp market. Suppose an energy saving lamp needs 6-8 thin film capacitors, the potential market demand will reach 26-32 billion thin film capacitors.



Asian connector market has the biggest potentials, while Chinese connector market will have the fastest growth rate and the largest capacity in the world. In 2010, Chinese connector market will value more than RMB 58 billion, and the popularity of 3G mobile phones will make the demand for high-end connectors grow rapidly. Considerable shipment of flat-panel TV will provide market opportunities for household connectors. 3G and FTTx are the main driving forces that boost communications connector market during 2010-2012, and connector market will achieve additional revenue of RMB1.5 billion each year.



From 2010 to 2012, the domestic market demand for electro-acoustic devices for TVs, communication products, home theaters and electronic toys will be considerable. Car audio is also a key application field of electro-acoustic devices. In addition, overseas orders will be an important reason for the output growth of domestic manufacturers.



In recent years, Chinese sensor market has been growing at a rate of over 39%. In 2009, the market valued RMB32.7 billion. Emerging sensor sectors include wireless sensor, MEMS (micro electromechanical system), biological sensor and so on, said ResearchInChina. Now, Mainland China's industrial chains in these application fields are still very weak. Infrared detection devices will experience substantial growth in sensor application in China in the next few years.